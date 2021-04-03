Fake News Warfare in Venezuela: Now an Alleged Morgue Collapse Due to COVID-19

Friday, April 2, social media networks in Venezuela were once again the center of a debate in which users revealed a case of fake news. The action began with photographs that were circulated depicting an alleged “COVID-19 death surge” in the Bello Monte morgue in Caracas.

The issue became a trending topic at a time when the country is going through a second wave of coronavirus infections. On the same day, for example, 1,254 new positive cases, and 13 deaths from the illness were reported.

#2Abril así se encuentra la morgue de Bello Monte para la hora. Seguidores me han pedido que me acercara a la morgue para ver cómo se encuentra actualmente. En estos momentos se encuentra sin novedad alguna. De igual forma, seguiré dando vueltas a los alrededores de SENAMECF y pic.twitter.com/C5ZfFZLT41 — Roman Camacho (@RCamachoVzla) April 2, 2021

This new skirmish in the unconventional warfare being executed in Venezuela coincided with an escalation of fake news related to the confrontations in the border area of ​​Apure state, where Bolivarian National Armed Forces are engaged in operations to expel Colombian drug trafficking groups.

Por la forma de como vienen ocurriendo las cosas:

– Coqui

– Apure

– Bello Monte

Esto es un #FakeNews para algo más grande.#Chavistas Alerta que la derecha como que quiere PROBARNOS.

SPOILER:

Morderan el POLVO de la DERROTA. https://t.co/7FbftDPjrI — Sanoja Reinaldo 13.3K 🇻🇪 (@SanojaReinaldo) April 2, 2021

Some tweets pointed out that the fake news trend sought a demoralizing and demobilizing effect faced with a national need to increase caution and sanitary measures to protect health in the midst of the pandemic. But others alerted Chavismo of a possible attempt to destabilize it for something bigger that the extreme right, the US, and Colombia might be planning for the coming days.

Lo de la “desaparición” de los periodistas resultó FALSO…

Lo de la morgue de Bello Monte es FALSO…

¿Responsable? @AlbertoRavell

El delincuente comunicacional que se encarga de generar miedo y mentiras al pueblo venezolano @TarekWiliamSaab @NicolasMaduro pic.twitter.com/Uxfzi88hnF — Marialex Cerezo (@Inforojita) April 2, 2021

Behind the fake news

False information is mounted daily around the Venezuelan political process, which is subsequently refuted with evidence. This also happened earlier in the week with the “denunciation” of the abduction of four “activists/journalists” from NTN24, in Apure state. Later it was shown that they were actually provided with protection by the Venezuelan Army and were not subjected to mistreatment.

In this sense, the majority of opinions expressed regarding the alleged images of the morgue in Bello Monte pointed to the skewed and necrophilic positions of some political actors, who work with social media networks or US financed “free press.” These are people who permanently promote actions of hatred and violence in Venezuela.

La oposición putrefacta pretende hacer un Show con la Morgue de Bello Monte, lo que tienen que preocuparse es no contagiarse para que no lleguen a parar allí. — Guillermo Blanco (@BlancoGustavo10) April 2, 2021

Other reasons for the rejection by users of social media networks lies in the fact that the dissemination of false information only generates anxiety and does not contribute to the stability or calm required for complex processes, such as those presented by the pandemic or the Colombian-promoted violence near the border.

Varios me han mandado las fotos de Bello Monte. No las colgaré porque no me prestaré para el morbo. Creo justamente esa es la intención:

Difusión de las mismas para un efecto desmoralizante y desmovilizador en ésta pandemia. Cuídense todos y a los suyos.

Tenemos que prevalecer. — Leonard Reyes (@leonline2000) April 2, 2021

Even some of those who oppose the national government and choose to bet on the veracity of images such as those related to the case of Bello Monte, admit that it is unacceptable to echo the morbidity behind these publications.

Featured image: The Bello Monte morgue is the main morgue in Caracas. File photo.

(RedRadioVE) by Jose Manuel Blanco Diaz

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL