The head of CEOFANB reported that in less than six days it has disabled five aircraft that tried to violate Venezuelan airspace.

Thus far in 2022, the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) has destroyed 37 aircraft linked to armed Colombian drug-trafficking terrorist groups (TANCOL), reported Domingo Hernández Lárez, the head of Strategic Command Operations of the National Bolivarian Armed Force of Venezuela (CEOFANB).

In a message posted on his Twitter account, Hernández Lárez explained that the 37th aircraft was shot down by FANB troops on Tuesday, November 8.

“TANCOL aircraft No. 37 of the year 2022 dropped to the ground,” Lárez wrote. “Venezuela’s territory will not be used as a platform for international drug trafficking. It should be noted that six aircraft entered in five days, unsuccessfully trying to violate our national sovereignty.”

Precipitada a tierra aeronave TANCOL Nro. 37 del año 2022. El territorio venezolano no será usado como plataforma para el narcotráfico internacional ! Debe destacarse que van 6 aeronaves en 5 días, tratando de violar infructuosamente nuestra soberanía nacional. pic.twitter.com/zM2b6aEgpD — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) November 9, 2022

The FANB continues its aggressive battle against drug-trafficking practices in the country, maintaining a firm deployment across all borders of Venezuela.

More disabled aircraft

Monday, November 7, the FANB reported that it had destroyed the 36th aircraft of the year linked to TANCOL; this was accomplished through the Venezuelan Comprehensive Aerospace Defense.

“FANB activates the Venezuelan Comprehensive Aerospace Defense, Lárez had tweeted on November 7, “with its detection and early warning system, disabling the TANCOL plane number 36 of the year 2022, for having invaded Venezuelan geographic space without permission. We will not be a drug trafficking platform.”

FANB activa la Defensa Aeroespacial Integral Venezolana, con su sistema de detección y alerta temprana, inutilizando el Avión TANCOL número 36 del año 2022, por invadir sin permiso el espacio geográfico venezolano. No seremos plataforma del narcotráfico ! pic.twitter.com/QlBl6TyE1Q — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) November 7, 2022

Last Sunday, Hernández Lárez reported that the FANB had neutralized another plane, the 34th so far in 2022, “for having surreptitiously entered the national territory without an identification code and disconnected locating instruments.”

FANB neutraliza el avión invasor Nro. 34 del 2022, por haber penetrado subrepticiamente el territorio nacional sin código de identificación e instrumentos de localización desconectados. Venezuela no será plataforma del narcotráfico ! pic.twitter.com/X0MmPYRTIH — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) November 6, 2022

The FANB has continued to fight and destroy structures and aircraft linked to drug trafficking. In addition to the captured or disabled aircraft, 44 illegal TANCOL drug-trafficking runways have been made unusable.

(Ultimas Noticias) by Janna Corredor

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.