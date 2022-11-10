Through a statement released from its assembly taking place in Argentina, the Union of the People of South American Nations (RUNASUR) spoke out against the arrest and persecution of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab.

“We draw attention to the two and half years of persecution and detention to which the Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, who was kidnapped, has been subjected to,” read the statement. “He is still a hostage in the US.”

The statement also condemned the “application of unilateral coercive measures, illegal, economic and financial blockades on the sister countries of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, which today constitute a form of war, a genocide against humanity that concretely translates into suffering and deprivation that restricts life and the human rights of our peoples.”

RUNASUR also drew attention to the hegemonic media linked to Washington that routinely threatens democracies.

RUNASUR is headquartered in Bolivia and promoted by former Bolivian President Evo Morales. Among its goals are the promotion of a plurinational America.

The assembly is attended by about one thousand participants hailing from trade unions, social and political movements, and Indigenous and Afro-descendant movements, from at least 12 Latin American countries including Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and Venezuela.

(Ultimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SL

