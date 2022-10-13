The FANB distributes food to remote parts of Las Tejerías using helicopter cargo drops

The Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) remains active, serving the 23 sectors of Las Tejerías, in Aragua state, distributing food and supplies to the most remote areas using helicopters. This area suffered the most severe damage from last week’s landslide, in which at least 43 Venezuelans perished.

The information was released by the head of the FANB’s Operational Strategic Command (CEOFANB), Domingo Hernández Lárez, who through his Twitter account explained that the FANB is located in “Las Tejerías, divided into 23 sectors with 23 Commanders, to meet the basic needs of the different towns and villages.”

Las Tejerías dividido en 23 sectores con 23 Comandantes, bajo la orden de nuestro Comandante en Jefe @NicolasMaduro para atender las necesidades básicas de los diferentes poblados y caseríos. #LasTejeriasRenacera pic.twitter.com/BsRDQeWio3 — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) October 12, 2022

The head of strategic command stated that since the landslide occurred, FANB troops have been deployed to attend, house by house, to all the families that were affected. “Nothing stops us from supporting our people,” added Hernández Lárez.

Nada nos detiene en apoyo a nuestro pueblo. Inspeccionando casa por casa ! #LasTejeriasRenacera pic.twitter.com/wjl6Cga7Ng — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) October 12, 2022

Hernández Lárez explained that the FANB is committed to serving the town of Las Tejerías, dropping loads with supplies from helicopters, with the goal of reaching the most remote areas.

Cumpliendo instrucciones de nuestro Comandante en Jefe @NicolasMaduro, el pueblo recibe alimentación y agua de manera continua en los sitios más recónditos, mediante lanzamiento de cargas desde helicópteros. #LasTejeriasRenacera pic.twitter.com/OKOfGIpi4e — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) October 12, 2022

FANB stands side by side with Las Tejerías

Hernández Lárez highlighted the commendable work of the FANB troops, who since day one have been deployed to attend to the needs of the Venezuelan families that were affected by the landslide.

“Only the people save the people,” wrote Hernández Lárez. “The FANB, in compliance with the orders of our Commander in Chief, Nicolas Maduro, are side by side with our brothers and sisters, providing our spiritual and physical workforce.”

Con nuestro pueblo ! pic.twitter.com/XRUfWQQ7al — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) October 12, 2022

Sulbarán Quintero given sole authority in Las Tejerías

Within the recovery efforts in the town of Las Tejerías after the landslide, President Maduro requested this Tuesday that Division General Juan Ernesto Sulbarán Quintero be granted temporary emergency authority in the region, in order to direct the actions of Venezuelan officials and government representatives within the emergency zone.

“I ask all the political, civil, and military authorities to abide by the sole authority for Las Tejerías, General Juan Sulbarán Quintero,” said the head of state.

Landslide in Las Tejerías

After the landslide that occurred last weekend, a result of heavy rains due to Tropical Storm No. 42, security forces and primary care personnel have attended to those affected.

So far, in Las Tejerías, 43 deaths and 56 missing persons have been reported as a result of the landslide.

Similarly, approximately 800 homes were reported damaged, of which almost 400 houses have suffered total losses.

This Monday, during a tour of the affected areas, the President instructed the authorities to strengthen the search operations for those still missing in Aragua.

(Ultimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SL

