Members of the Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) of Venezuela destroyed illegal mining camps in the Yapacana National Park in Amazonas state.

On Friday, February 24, the commander of the Comprehensive Defense Operative Zone (ZODI) of Amazonas, Johan Hernández Lárez, reported that the FANB personnel found and seized four motor pumps, two turbines for water projection, 600 meters of high pressure hose, 180 liters of gasoline and other logistical materials in the illegal camps.

En el Parque Nacional Yapacana, la #FANB desmantela campamento de minería ilegal con 4 moto bombas, 2 turbinas para proyección de agua, 600 metros de manguera de alta presión, 180 litros de gasolina, 2 tames y otros materiales logísticos. pic.twitter.com/2dlsS95vwQ — GD. Johan Hernández Lárez (@hljohan) February 24, 2023

The FANB dismantled an “environmentally damaging mining raft with its logistical accessories, since it was in a protected area,” General Hernández Lárez added.

FANB combats illegal mining

The head of the Strategic Operational Command of the FANB (CEOFANB), Major General Domingo Hernández Lárez, reported that another illegal mining camp was dismantled in Caura National Park. Environmentally destructive equipment such as engines, hoses, hydro-pneumatic plants and others were seized and destroyed by the FANB.

#FANB desmantela campamento improvisado de minería ilegal en el Parque Nacional Caura, destruyendo e inutilizando equipos logísticos para la depredación ambiental tales como: Motores, mangueras, plantas hidroneumáticas y otros. pic.twitter.com/e97J48uhCU — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) February 24, 2023

The FANB personnel destroyed another illegal mining camp in La Paragua, Bolivar state.

FANB protects the environment

Major General Hernández Lárez emphasized that “the objectives of the Security and Defense Plans are to protect and conserve Venezuela’s natural resources and the environment, and repairing damages caused by illegal mining.”

He also stated that FANB units will remain deployed in all the states of Venezuela to protect the environment.

Todos los ciudadanos están en el deber de cuidar el medio ambiente. Están prohibidas las actividades de minería en los Parques Nacionales protegidos por el Estado. #FANB desplegada desmantelando estructuras que irrespetan la ordenación territorial. pic.twitter.com/a9W7chchyh — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) February 24, 2023

The CEOFANB chief also highlighted that all mining activities in the zones protected by the State are totally prohibited.

(RedRadioVE) by Dubraska Esteves

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/AF

