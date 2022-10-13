This Wednesday, October 12, indigenous Venezuelans held a march in Caracas in rejection of the economic blockade and the coercive measures promoted by the United States and the European Union against the people of Venezuela.

Indigenous peoples of different ethnic groups throughout the country commemorated 530 years of resistance, in recognition of perseverance, the struggle for dignity and cultural and human diversity.

The Ministry for Indigenous Peoples posted the following on their Twitter account: “The cry of Indigenous Resistance runs through the Great Homeland in defense of the fundamental rights of the original peoples. We continue in battle and victory. Resisting, being reborn and revolutionizing,” along with a video that showed the march in Caracas.

#GritoDeResistenciaIndigena recorre la Patria Grande en defensa de los derechos fundamentales de los Pueblos Originarios. Seguimos en batalla y victoria. Resistiendo, Renaciendo y Revolucionando. #12Oct @NicolasMaduro @CLARAVIDALV @ViceSocialT_ve pic.twitter.com/2Lu2wlM0ym — Ministerio Indígena (@MINPIOFICIAL) October 12, 2022

As part of this commemoration, the Caciques and indigenous authorities marched to the headquarters of the UN in Caracas, located in Torre Parque Ávila, on Francisco de Miranda Avenue, with the aim of delivering a document in repudiation of the imperial actions against Venezuela.

Cantos y bailes indígenas en manifestación contra el bloqueo de #EEUU a #Venezuela, realizada hoy frente a sede de la ONU en Chacao, #Caracas, a propósito del #DiaDeLaResistenciaIndigena.#GritoDeResistenciaIndigena pic.twitter.com/SjjzEfbA6q — Ernesto Villegas Poljak (@VillegasPoljak) October 12, 2022

Voices of native peoples against the blockade

Nicia Maldonado, a deputy of the National Assembly (AN), and a participant in the march, demanded on behalf of the original peoples, the end of the illegal measures that have affected the quality of life of Venezuelans.

“We demand that the UN respects the united peoples, that there be no double standards. We have also come to support our president Nicolás Maduro, who has shown himself to be steadfast in defending the homeland,” she said.

Likewise, María Eloína Serrano, a member of the Yukpa ethnic group from the Serranía de Perijá, pointed out that, after more than 500 years of struggle, “the original peoples will not allow themselves to be defeated, because we are Indians from Guaicaipuro and warriors. The United States will not defeat us.”

In this regard, she urged the US to withdraw all illegal sanctions imposed against the Venezuelan people.

Teresita González, spokeswoman for the Pemón people of Bolívar state, stressed that coercive measures are affecting the indigenous people, “because we are further away, near the banks of the rivers.”

“Our rights are guaranteed under the constitution (of Venezuela), but with their measures they impede our ability to enjoy our rights,” she added.

Together with the native peoples, an giant Amalivaca marched through the streets of Caracas, who is known as the father of all people of Tamanacos and Moriches, as a form of vindication for the 530 years of indigenous resistance.

Un inmenso Amalivaca marcha junto a líderes indígenas para denunciar el bloqueo a #Venezuela como crimen de lesa humanidad, emparentado con los que se cometieron contra sus (nuestros) ancestros a partir del #12Oct de 1492. #DiaDeLaResistenciaIndigena #GritoDeResistenciaIndigena pic.twitter.com/AFhVVrF67h — Ernesto Villegas Poljak (@VillegasPoljak) October 12, 2022

Original peoples: dignity and patriotic love

Regarding the celebration of the Day of Indigenous Resistance on October 12, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, recognized the value of the original peoples in defending the dignity of the country.

The head of state reported through his Twitter account: “We commemorate the Day of Indigenous Resistance, as a recognition of the value of the original peoples who defended these lands with dignity. We support them, and we reject the manipulated version of history in which colonial barbarism has been whitewashed.”

Conmemoramos el Día de la Resistencia Indígena, como un reconocimiento al valor de los Pueblos Originarios que defendieron estas tierras con dignidad. Los apoyamos, y rechazamos la versión manipulada de la historia con la que se ha pretendido encubrir la barbarie colonial. pic.twitter.com/hov8bRN4R5 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) October 12, 2022

Likewise, in another message on Twitter, he announced: “Ana Karina Rote, aunicon paparoto mantoro itoto manto! With this cry full of ancestral strength and rebellion, we renew our commitment and defense of the dignity of the original peoples. We are a people in permanent resistance that fights colonialism.”

“¡Ana Karina Rote, aunicon paparoto mantoro itoto manto!” Con este grito cargado de fuerza ancestral y rebeldía, renovamos el compromiso y la defensa de la dignidad de los pueblos originarios. Somos un Pueblo en resistencia permanente que lucha contra el colonialismo. — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) October 12, 2022

The Venezuelan head of state also highlighted the creation of the Guaicaipuro Mission, 19 years ago, “as part of the Venezuelan state’s policy to guarantee the rights of indigenous peoples, enshrined in the constitution. Congratulations to those who lead this mission, inspired by the heroism of the indomitable Cacique Guaicaipuro.”

La Misión Guaicaipuro nació hace 19 años, como parte de la política del Estado venezolano para garantizar los derechos de los Pueblos Indígenas, consagrados en la Constitución. Felicidades a los que conducen esta Misión, inspirados por el heroísmo del indómito Cacique Guaicaipuro pic.twitter.com/IhA6nEAm67 — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) October 12, 2022

(Últimas Noticias) by Janna Corredor

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

