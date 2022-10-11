First Sergeant Alfredo Sosa, a canine technical operator working for the Aragua State Rescue Directorate, reported that the training received by animals has made it possible to find people alive during rescue operations in Las Tejerías. “The searches have been effective, since they have executed 10 to 12 positive signs, and five of them have been successful in rescuing victims of the mud with vital signs,” he said, quoted in a report by Ciudad Maracay.

Sosa is one of those responsible for carrying out searches for missing persons in structures that collapsed due to the damage caused in Las Tejerías by intense rains. Five rivers in the area overflowed.

“Thanks to the consistent training of the canines, which this rescue agency has been carrying out in the area, it has been possible to successfully achieve support in the searches for people who are lost or trapped due to the great damage,” said the trainer.

He detailed that these heroes are trained with carbon dioxide, which allows them to detect the scent of people at long distances. Sosa added that all the adjacent communities and the citizens themselves have given their support to the Las Tejerías region.

Along with the K-9 teams, Venezuelan authorities are using drones equipped with infrared cameras to detect heat in the affected areas and thus rescue victims that might be still alive. The drones fly over the area. If a heat signal is detected, a team is sent to rescue the possible victim.

