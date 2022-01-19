FANB to Initiate Bolivarian Shield 2022 Operation

The Bolivarian National Armed Force (FANB) is getting ready to initiate its Bolivarian Shield 2022 operation with the aim of guaranteeing peace in Venezuela.

The head of FANB’s Strategic Operational Command (CEOFANB), General Domingo Hernández Lárez, reported that personnel, materials and equipment have already been enlisted to start the Bolivarian Shield 2022.

Hernández Lárez highlighted that “within the plans and strategies of the Bolivarian Shield 2022, FANB begins offensive training with regular and light infantry URRA (Rapid Reaction Unit) units.”

La #FANB alista sus hombres materiales y equipos para dar inicio a las operaciones Escudo Bolivariano 2022, donde en perfecta unión cívico militar policial, seguiremos manteniendo nuestra patria como un Territorio de Paz! pic.twitter.com/jy4r4EKSWC — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) January 15, 2022

He pointed out that such training is intended to demonstrate FANB’s high levels of readiness and cohesion.

He further added that one of FANB’s most important missions is to rid the border region with Colombia of drug traffickers and paramilitaries coming in from the neighboring country (TANCOL).

La #FANB se mantiene desplegada en el eje transfronterizo ejerciendo soberanía en su lucha contra los TANCOL, incauta 1000 lts de gasolina. pic.twitter.com/S59elHZwop — GJ. Domingo Hernández Lárez (@dhernandezlarez) January 18, 2022

The Bolivarian Shield 2022 was put into effect after President Nicolás Maduro declared that 2022 should be the year to free Venezuela 100% of TANCOL.

Social movements of Apure support FANB operation

In El Amparo of Apure state, on the Venezuela-Colombia border, the local social movements have expressed their support for Bolivarian Shield 2022 as a protective measure against Colombian paramilitaries.

Atención: Movimientos sociales de El Amparo (Apure) manifestaron su respaldo a la Operación Escudo Bolivariano 2022 desplegada en esa entidad por la Fanb contra los grupos irregulares colombianos pic.twitter.com/1RhpRSYL8Q — Eligio Rojas (@ELESPINITO) January 17, 2022

A spokesperson of the social movements confirmed that in a civic-military union, the movements are organizing and mobilizing to respond to possible attacks on Venezuela’s territory.

“In El Amparo we will continue working, through our popular organization, for the sake of our national sovereignty, now in coordination with the Bolivarian Shield 2022 ordered by President Nicolás Maduro, to counteract the bellicose intentions of the Colombian government to spread Colombia’s conflict in the border region of Venezuela,” declared the spokesperson.

Since the start of the year, the FANB has remained deployed in areas near the border with Colombia, to protect and guarantee sovereignty and free transit in the region.

Featured image: FANB mobilization as part of the 2022 Bolivarian Shield Operation. Photo: Twitter / @dhernandezlarez

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

