The Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil held a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in order to review the two nations’ bilateral agenda and reinforce strategic areas of cooperation between both nations.

On Saturday, the Venezuelan foreign minister also met with the director of international relations of the National Resistance Movement (the governing party of Uganda), Awich Pollar,

During his stay in that country, Foreign Minister Gil held various meetings with representatives of the nation, including President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Pamela Kasabiiti Mbabazi of the national Planning Authority, and directors of the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development headed by Ruth Nankabirwa Ssentamu in order to expand cooperation in areas of strategic development and strengthen ties of friendship.

