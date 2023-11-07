The Al-Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Palestine’s Hamas movement, attacked concentrations of Israeli forces with mortar shells in their attempt to penetrate the Gaza Strip east of Hajar al-Dik and northwest of Beit Lahia.

According to the report, two tanks were destroyed by Yassin 105 shells, one south of Tal Al-Hawa and the other in the Sultan area, while Al-Qassam Brigade missiles also hit the Ra’im military base.

Al-Qassam Brigades published images of direct confrontation with the Zionist military east of Khan Yunis and others showing the destruction of two armored vehicles.

For its part, the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Islamic Jihad movement, repelled the adversaries’ penetration into the Tallet Al-Qat area, north of Gaza City, with mortar grenades.

In turn, the National Resistance Brigades-Forces of Martyr Omar Al-Qasim harassed several mechanized infantry tanks of the occupying army southeast of the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood with guided missiles.

After more than a week of ground operations and indiscriminate bombing, the occupation was unable make significant progress.

The number of Israeli soldiers killed since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle on October 7 has risen to 34, as reported by the army command.

(Al Mayadeen Español)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

