Free Oxygen Recharge Pilot Plan Launches in Venezuela (COVID-19)

This Tuesday, April 13, the first day of free recharges of medical oxygen was held in Anzoátegui state, Venezuela, for patients diagnosed with respiratory failure related to COVID-19 who are receiving home care.

At the headquarters of the Gases Unidos company, located in the Cortijos de Oriente sector in Barcelona, Anzoategui state, ​​all recharge requests were taken care of, by simply presenting a patient’s medical report. This is part of the pilot plan promoted by the Anzoátegui State Corporation (Corpoanzoátegui).

RELATED CONTENT: Peruvian Governors ask Venezuela for Help Facing COVID-19 Crisis

Katiuska Homsi, manager of public services of the corporation, reported that this first day of free recharging is the result of meetings “that we have held in recent weeks with all the companies that produce and distribute medicinal oxygen.”

Homsi stressed that the previous weekend, a distribution day was held through the headquarters to all retailers and businesses that also serve home patients, and “they have been able to take care of their patients because they have (enough) oxygen in inventory.”

RELATED CONTENT: Outgoing Brazilian Foreign Minister May Have Obstructed Venezuela’s Humanitarian Oxygen Shipments

The spokesperson announced that steps and plans are being made to keep medical supplies from companies available and “to be able to make their filling platforms available free of charge,” something that will be extended to all municipalities in the state.

On his part, the AN deputy and political protector of the state, Luis José Marcano, said that, “due to the high costs of oxygen, a complex situation has been generated to care for these patients. That is why we have coordinated this initiative as part of the necessary care for the well-being of our people.”

Venezuela is currently being hit by the second wave of COVID-19 due to the arrival of the Brazilian (aka Bolsonaro) variant. But responsible decisions taken by the Maduro administration is pushing the numbers back down.

Featured image: The first day of free recharges of medical oxygen was held in Anzoátegui state, Venezuela. Photo courtesy of Ultimas Noticias.

(Ultimas Noticias) by Vivian Ariza, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/OH