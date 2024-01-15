By Russell Bentley – Jan 13, 2024

Gonzalo Lira’s death is a crime by Ukrainian and US Nazis who allowed him to die in prison from medical neglect.

It is a form of torture and murder. I extend my sincere condolences to him, his family, his friends and followers. He did not deserve it, and it only serves as further proof of how evil our enemies truly are, both in Banderastan and in the US. It is no secret that I had a serious questions about Gonzalo and his work, but I never wished him harm, and am angered and disgusted by his torture and murder at the hands of US and Ukrainian Nazis.

I never believed Gonzalo could live in Ukraine and be any kind of an opposition journalist and survive. He could have come to Donbass and continued his work from here anytime he wanted to. For some reason, he never did. Ukraine is a war zone under Nazi occupation, and has been since 2014. If I was caught in Ukraine, I would not survive for 24 hours. Which is why I will not be going there without the Russian Army.

https://t.me/geopolitics_live/13506

All those who speak truth to power, as Gonzalo may well have done, do so at their peril. They are “Heroes” exactly because they risk their lives to do so. It is a dangerous business. Those who risk their lives sometimes lose them. Gonzalo was not the first, and he will not be the last. A war zone under Nazi occupation is a dangerous place, and mistakes can be extremely painful or even deadly. Gonzalo did not deserve what happened to him in any way, but he made a fatal mistake and underestimated the evil of his enemies. He could have left when he had the chance, and he should have.

God rest his soul.

Russell Bentley is Sputnik’s Donbass correspondent. He arrived in Donetsk in December 2014. Bentley served in the DPR’s VOSTOK Battalion and XAH Spetsnaz Battalion, before becoming a full-time a war correspondent and human aid fundraiser.

(Sputnik)

