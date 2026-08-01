Colombian President Gustavo Petro (right) with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, in Havana, Cuba, July 31, 2026. Photo: radiocaribe.icrt.cu.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro (right) with his Cuban counterpart, Miguel Díaz-Canel, in Havana, Cuba, July 31, 2026. Photo: radiocaribe.icrt.cu.