This image features a dramatic explosion at an oil facility, with a large fireball rising into the sky. In the foreground, a reporter wearing protective gear stands before the scene, while the bold headline "Oil Armageddon Unfolds" emphasizes the scale and urgency of the event. Photo: MintPress News.

This image features a dramatic explosion at an oil facility, with a large fireball rising into the sky. In the foreground, a reporter wearing protective gear stands before the scene, while the bold headline "Oil Armageddon Unfolds" emphasizes the scale and urgency of the event. Photo: MintPress News.