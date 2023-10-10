Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez held a meeting with the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Joaan bin Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in which they reviewed bilateral cooperation issues. The meeting was publicized via social media.

“We thank His Royal Highness, Emir of the State of Qatar… for receiving us during our stay in his country,” wrote Rodríguez. “We presented greetings from President Maduro and the Venezuelan people. In this friendly meeting, we ratified our intention to strengthen ties of friendship, and we reviewed areas of common cooperation for the benefit of both peoples.”

Agradecemos a su Alteza Real, Emir del Estado de Qatar, @TamimBinHamad, por recibirnos durante nuestra estadía en su país. Presentamos saludos del Pdte. @NicolasMaduro y del pueblo venezolano. En este afable encuentro ratificamos nuestra intención de afianzar los lazos de… pic.twitter.com/NhsPpzKzEn — Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv) October 9, 2023

Venezuela and Qatar maintain relations of friendship and cooperation which have been strengthened since the administration of Hugo Chávez until the present. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were establishment 50 years ago.

These nations maintain technical cooperation agreements in fields such as agriculture, culture, education, tourism, air services, and investments.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.