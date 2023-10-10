Venezuela’s Vice President Delcy Rodríguez held a meeting with the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Joaan bin Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in which they reviewed bilateral cooperation issues. The meeting was publicized via social media.
“We thank His Royal Highness, Emir of the State of Qatar… for receiving us during our stay in his country,” wrote Rodríguez. “We presented greetings from President Maduro and the Venezuelan people. In this friendly meeting, we ratified our intention to strengthen ties of friendship, and we reviewed areas of common cooperation for the benefit of both peoples.”
Venezuela and Qatar maintain relations of friendship and cooperation which have been strengthened since the administration of Hugo Chávez until the present. Diplomatic relations between the two countries were establishment 50 years ago.
These nations maintain technical cooperation agreements in fields such as agriculture, culture, education, tourism, air services, and investments.
