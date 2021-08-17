Haiti Receives 30 Tons of Medicine & Food From Venezuela

The government of Nicolás Maduro authorized the shipment of 30,000 kilos of non-perishable food and medicines to be sent to the Haitian people, who suffered two earthquakes again last weekend, of 7.2 and 5.4 on the Richter scale. To date, the earthquakes have resulted in 1,410 dead and at least 6,000 injured, according to the AP news agency, in addition to billions of dollars in material and infrastructure losses.

President Maduro reported on the humanitarian shipment on Saturday during the ceremony naming the official PSUV candidates for governors and mayors in the November 21 mega-elections.

Haiti has gone through very hard times for more than 60 years, both at the hands of cruel governments and due to constant foreign intervention and looting. In addition, Haiti suffered a serious earthquake on January 12, 2010, in Port-au-Prince, and recently its president Jovenel Moïse was assassinated. These events compounded various social problems that have left the Caribbean nation among the most internally neglected in the region.

#15agosto La alas humanitarias de Conviasa llegaron a Haití con 30 toneladas de medicinas, alimentos y agua potable para ayudar al pueblo hermano a superar la situación que dejó el terremoto. pic.twitter.com/8znV42zLwZ — Ramón Celestino Velásquez Araguayán (@rvaraguayan) August 16, 2021

Por instrucciones de nuestro Presidente @NicolasMaduro, hemos activado la Fuerza de Tarea Simón Bolívar para prestar todo el apoyo y solidaridad al pueblo de Haití, que sufre los efectos del terremoto ocurrido este sábado en ese país hermano pic.twitter.com/FOlebXECjp — Carmen Meléndez (@gestionperfecta) August 15, 2021

On Sunday night it was reported by the Venezuelan embassy in Haiti that the Conviasa jet carrying the humanitarian aid was already received by Haitian authorities.

#15Ago Cumpliendo instrucciones del Pdte. @NicolasMaduro, llegó a Haiti la Fuerza de Tarea Simón Bolívar con 30 Ton de ayuda humanitaria en apoyo y solidaridad al pueblo de #Haití, luego del terremoto ocurrido este sábado en El Sur del país. pic.twitter.com/9LXKmnWxFj — EmbaVEHaiti (@emba_ve) August 16, 2021

Venezuelan authorities also reported to local news outlets that flights will continue to arrive in Haiti and that the Bolivarian Republic will send a team of disaster management experts to the Antillean nation. Venezuela and Cuba are the countries that most Haitians view favorably in terms of providing real humanitarian aid.

Featured image: Conviasa jet carrying humanitarian aid for Haiti following the recent earthquake. Photo courtesy of Alba Ciudad.

(Alba Ciudad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL