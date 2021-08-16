Venezuela to Send Aid to the People of Haiti After Powerful Earthquake

On Saturday, August 14, the President of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, announced that arrangements are being made for all possible collaboration to provide aid of the people of Haiti who have been affected by the earthquake.

President Maduro disclosed this information at the Teresa Carreño Theater in Caracas, where he was for a meeting with the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) candidates for the upcoming regional elections of November 21.

RELATED CONTENT: Earthquake of Magnitude 7.2 Shakes Haiti and Triggers Tsunami Alert – Humanitarian Aid and Donations in the Spot (Red Cross)

“All our solidarity and support for the people of Haiti; I have given instructions to provide all possible collaboration for the people affected by the earthquake,” explained the president. “We are with you brothers and sisters,” he added, referring to the people of Haiti.

“We are going to support Haiti with everything we know on civil protection and with everything we can,” he continued, commenting that Vice President Delcy Rodríguez and the Minister of Interior, Justice and Peace, Carmen Meléndez, will be in charge of this task.

RELATED CONTENT: Claude Joseph to Resign as Acting Prime Minister of Haiti—or How US Imperialism Operates

So far, Haitian authorities confirmed that there have been 1,297 fatalities and 5,700 injured from the devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake that struck the Caribbean island country in the early morning of Saturday, August 14. A State of Emergency has been declared in Haiti for a month.

Many Haitian social media users have recommended donors to avoid using the traditional channels for humanitarian aid, like the Red Cross, the Clinton Foundation or even United Nations, and donate instead to Haitian humanitarian organizations with track record of real work. Meanwhile Cuba, Venezuela, Bolivia and some other countries of CELAC, well respected by Haitians for their real solidarity and humanitarian work, are already working on the ground.

Featured image: A house in ruins after Saturday’s earthquake in Haiti. Photo: EFE.

(Alba Ciudad) With Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC