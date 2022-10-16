The Alliance for Global Justice and solidarity groups working with its Nicaragua Network project are launching today a campaign to raise emergency funds through the existing Nicaragua Solidarity Fund “Padre Miguel D’Escoto Brockmann” in order to support the Nicaraguan government’s efforts to rebuild damaged infrastructure and support the thousands of people who have been severely affected by Hurricane Julia. You can donate by clicking here.

In the early morning hours of October 9, Julia made landfall directly on Bluefields, Pearl Lagoon, and Taspa Pauni in the Nicaraguan Southern Caribbean Autonomous Region. The hurricane continued across the country, damaging roads, water, communication and energy systems, homes, and schools, with heavy winds followed by torrential rains all over the country, as seen in the pictures below.

Government preparedness prevented major tragedies during Hurricane Julia. Days earlier, under the coordination of SINAPRED (National System for Disaster Prevention, Mitigation, and Attention), national, regional, and municipal governments, government ministries such as Health and Education, and technical agencies for water, communication, and energy worked endlessly to prepare for the coming hurricane. The number one priority was to save lives and, so far, there has only been one death reported as of the night of Oct 10, caused by a tree falling on a man on a street in Jinotega. Donate here

Currently, teams of specialists are working around the clock to restore basic services. Water, communications, electricity, food packages, and roofing are arriving for families in El Rama, Bluefields, Corn Island, and other municipalities of the Southern Autonomous Region.

The damage is catastrophic and widespread. Nicaragua needs our help to rebuild. We can help make a difference. Please make a tax-deductible contribution today at https://bit.ly/nicaraguasolidarityfund or send a check to Alliance for Global Justice, 225 E 26th St., Ste. 1, Tucson, AZ 85713. Please put “Nicaragua Hurricane Recovery” in the memo line.

Mil gracias!

Here are some links to more information in Spanish and photos of the hurricane damage and relief efforts.

Preparación del Gobierno evitó grandes tragedias durante el paso de Julia Radio La Primerisima, 10 Oct. 2022

Gobierno envía alimentos y zinc a zonas afectadas por Julia Radio La Primerisima, 10 Oct. 2022

No hay fallecidos hasta ahora por Tormenta Tropical Julia Radio La Primerisima, 9 Oct. 2022

(Alliance For Global Justice)

