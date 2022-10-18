When the special military operation in Ukraine began, the countries of the European Union agreed to sever their commercial relationships with Russia “to isolate it.” Eight months later, this was not fulfilled. On the contrary, trade has expanded.

According to an analysis of national statistical data collected by Sputnik for a total of 13 countries in the European Union (EU), imports of goods from Russia in June increased.

“Slovenia almost doubled its imports of Russian products compared to May. Spain (69%) and Sweden (48%) also increased their share of domestic imports. Fourth place went to Belgium, which increased its imports by a quarter. Poland, Bulgaria, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Malta, Romania, Slovakia, and Croatia followed,” detailed the Russian outlet.

Likewise, the data reveals that Germany was the largest importer in monetary terms in June, with €3.5 billion in Russian goods, followed by Italy (€2.6 billion) and the Netherlands (€1.7 billion). Belgium remained in fourth place (€1.3 billion) and France in fifth place (€1.2 billion).

The war against Russia has also been rhetorical, since since February the media affiliated with the Atlanticist agenda projected a blockade and total isolation of the Eurasian country; however, trade data reflects otherwise.

(Misión Verdad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

