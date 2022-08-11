Coinciding with the deadly Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, hundreds of Israeli Jewish settlers raided Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem on Sunday. They were protected by a large number of Israeli police.

Palestinian sources say that up to 26 groups of Jewish extremists have raided Al-Aqsa so far, taking the number to 1,325 since Sunday morning.

The raid on Al-Aqsa followed a decision by Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid to allow settlers into the holy Muslim shrines.

The extremists included Knesset members such as far-right Israeli politician Itamar Ben-Gvir.

As the raids continue, the Israeli police increased restrictions on Palestinian Muslim worshippers, preventing them from reaching what is considered the first Qibla and the third holiest Muslim shrine.

Meanwhile, Israel continued its deadly attacks on the besieged Gaza Strip. 32 Palestinians were killed and hundreds were wounded as of Sunday morning. The number of the dead also includes 6 Palestinian children.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

