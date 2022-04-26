Hunter Biden in the Spotlight Following Revelations by New York Post

Republican pressure to investigate Hunter Biden’s business dealings gained momentum after new revelations by mainstream media outlet New York Post.

Since 2019, the US president at that time, Donald Trump, and his Republican allies have attacked Hunter Biden, the son of Democrat Joe Biden, for his alleged violation of money laundering laws, and for tax evasion, and foreign lobbying for his business outside of the country.

These attacks increased after US newspaper New York Post published a report on Saturday, April 23, revealing new information about a close associate of Hunter.

According to the news outlet, Eric Schwerwin, president of the investment firm Rosemont Seneca Partners, whose closest business partner is Hunter Biden, made at least 19 visits to the White House and other official locations when the current US president was vice president, during Barack Obama’s administration between 2009 and 2017.

In a message broadcast on Twitter on Sunday, president of the Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel, after confirming the New York Post report, pointed out that “Hunter’s business partner, Eric Schwerin … even met with the then Vice President Joe Biden in the West Wing” of the White House.

For his part, Republican senator from Texas, Ted Cruz, said that it is increasingly obvious that Hunter Biden’s business revolved around providing access to his father and the highest levers of power. Cruz demanded an investigation by the special prosecutor into the accusations of corruption against the Bidens.

Meanwhile, Biden’s administration insists that the president never spoke with his son about his business abroad.

Hunter Biden is under investigation for his dealings with Ukraine and China. These included a contract he signed with Chinese energy group CEFC to invest in US energy products.

Featured image: US Vice President Joe Biden (right) points to some faces in the crowd with his son Hunter as they walk down Pennsylvania Avenue, following the inauguration ceremony of President Barack Obama in Washington, January 20, 2009. Photo: Carlos Barria/Reuters.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

