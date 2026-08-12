The inauguration of the First International Colloquium: Fidel, Legacy and Future, at the Palace of Conventions in Havana, Cuba, August 10, 2026. Photo: X/@AsambleaCuba.

The inauguration of the First International Colloquium: Fidel, Legacy and Future, at the Palace of Conventions in Havana, Cuba, August 10, 2026. Photo: X/@AsambleaCuba.