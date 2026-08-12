The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, expresses solidarity and support for the people of Colombia after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the country, August 10, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press.

The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, expresses solidarity and support for the people of Colombia after a 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck the country, August 10, 2026. Photo: Presidential Press.