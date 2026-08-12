The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, announced the immediate activation of a comprehensive assistance plan to provide support to the people of Colombia following the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that struck the neighboring country on Monday, August 10. The measure is aimed at sending direct technical and humanitarian support to the most affected areas.

The acting president coordinated the logistics necessary to deploy qualified personnel on aid missions shortly after the earthquake.

“Early this morning, I gave the instruction to organize humanitarian aid to send to Colombia, as well as the Simón Bolívar Brigade of Venezuela, which has gone to support when natural tragedies occurred in other countries,” she stated. “We have made our rescuers available to the government of Colombia for the rescue of people trapped under the rubble.”

The Simón Bolívar Brigade, recognized for its work in various natural disasters around the continent, remain at the disposition of the Colombian authorities to join the field deployments.

Moreover, the acting president expressed the consternation of the Venezuelan nation at the consequences of the earthquake and offered her words of support, emphasizing that “we know how painful it can be. From here we send our condolences to the families who have lost loved ones, friends; the condolences of the people of Venezuela and our utmost solidarity. You are not alone.”

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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