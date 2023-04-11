The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced the resumption of commercial flights between Tehran and Riyadh, according to agreements signed by both governments.

Deputy foreign minister and director general of the Gulf department, Ali Reza Enayati, stated that an Iranian delegation has completed preparations and taken executive steps to travel to Riyadh by the end of the week.

The ISNA news agency reported the presence of a technical delegation in Saudi Arabia to visit the Tehran embassy and discuss preparations for its reopening.

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi will visit the kingdom in the near future at the official invitation of King Salman, Vice President Mohammad Mokhber said.

In statements to the press, the official stressed the importance of establishing constructive ties between Iran and other countries in the region; one of Raisi’s main strategies since his first day as president of the Republic.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdullahian and Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan reviewed relations between the two countries in Beijing, the Chinese capital.

In response to an initiative by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iran and Saudi Arabia declared on March 10, in a joint statement, their commitment to reopen diplomatic missions within two months.

(Al Mayadeen Spanish)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

