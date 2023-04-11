Since last week, the media spotlight has been scrutinizing a series of classified Pentagon and US special agency documents which contain details on Ukraine and Western arms aid to Kiev and reveal information about Washington’s spying activities targeting Israel and South Korea, among other countries.

The leak, which came as Kiev prepares to carry out a counteroffensive in the conflict against Russia, has already caused both the Pentagon and the US Department of Justice to launch investigations in order to estimate the potential repercussions.

What are the documents about?

The uncovered materials, reportedly produced in February and March, focus on such issues as Ukraine’s and Russia’s approximate losses since the start of the conflict, weapons and equipment Kiev will need in the future, Washington and NATO’s delivery schedule, the number of troops and war material on different fronts, the capabilities of the Ukrainian anti-aircraft defense, as well as the development of the conflict in general.

In addition, the papers mention that the US allegedly “penetrated so deeply into the Russian Army and its commanders that it can warn Ukraine in advance of attacks and reliably assess the strengths and weaknesses of the Russian forces.” reported the Washington Post this Sunday.

Will Israel send weapons to Kiev?

One of the reports lists “pathways” for Israel to end up sending “lethal aid” to Ukraine, something it has refused to do in the face of possible escalation of tensions with Russia and the presence of its troops in Syria.

In particular, the scenario in which the Israeli state delivers weapons to Ukraine under the so-called Turkish model is considered the “most plausible.” This would mean that Israel “sells lethal defense systems or provides them through third parties” but publicly advocates peace and “offers to host mediation efforts.” Another hypothesis indicates that Moscow’s support for Iran and Syria could incline the Israelis to supply weapons to Ukraine, reports the NBC channel.

The role of China

Another US intelligence document suggests that China could use the Ukrainian attacks against targets located deep within Russia as “an opportunity to present NATO as an aggressor,” so that Beijing could “increase its aid to Russia if it considers that the attacks are “significant,” noted CNN.

Where was the leak?

The information appeared on different social networks such as Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube, as well as on popular platforms among video game fans.

Although the photographed documents only recently attracted attention, they had already begun to circulate in January, suggests The Wall Street Journal. The outlet highlights that the leak began “in a messaging channel in which memes, jokes and racist comments were exchanged.”

In particular, one of the group’s members began to release materials, many of which were marked “top secret,” relating to the conflict in Ukraine, as well as intercepted messages about Israel and South Korea. Hundreds of papers remained in a small Discord group until early March, when one user reposted several papers to another group with a larger audience.

As the leak became world news, members of Discord groups rushed to delete their accounts and delete their servers, fearing retaliation from the US and unwanted attention from special agencies in other countries, stressed the WSJ.

Who is behind it?

The key question is who is behind the leak, but “nobody” has the answer, says the Bloomberg agency. One of the senior US officials who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity said the investigations are looking at four or five theories ranging from “a disgruntled employee to an insider threat actively seeking to undermine Washington’s national security interests.”

Reuters sources did not rule out that the documents may have been manipulated to confuse investigators or to spread false information.

For his part, the adviser to the head of the Presidential Office of Ukraine, Mikhail Podoliak, referred to the leak as “undeniable proof of Russia’s exclusively operational information game” while assuring that the materials were based on “a large number of fictitious claims.”

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov said in comments to CNN that Russia did not have “the slightest doubt about the direct or indirect involvement of the US and NATO in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.”

In any case, writes Bloomberg, it is “very unlikely” that the uncovered data can be eliminated or hidden, since the information has circulated widely on the Internet.

(RT)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

