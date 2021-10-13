Iran Announces Strategic Alliance with Russia

The announcement came shortly after last week’s meeting in Moscow between the foreign affairs ministers of the two countries.

On Monday, October 11, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Said Khatibzadeh stated that the Eastern axis has been defined among Iran, China, and Russia, and announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Russia.

This legal understanding comes more than half a year after Iran having concluded a similar agreement with China and in a context of rearrangements of regional alliances and announcements of new partnerships in different regions.

According to the Iranian official, in recent years it has become necessary to improve relations between Iran and Russia and focus on strategic partnerships. He said that the initial provisions of the document, titled Comprehensive Iran-Russia Cooperation Pact, have been concluded.

Khatibzadeh explained that Iran has finalized the various clauses of the document and will send it to Moscow. He added that this document is expected to be signed in the coming months and explained that it is a 25-year strategic plan, like the one Iran already worked out with China.

💠Отчет Амира Абдоллахиана в Твиттере о своем плане работы в Москве: 🔸Мы провели отличные переговоры с министром иностранных дел России в Москве по различным вопросам, представляющим общий интерес, включая Афганистан, Кавказ, Сирию, Йемен и СВПД./1https://t.co/qML5xTr8pj pic.twitter.com/8mdC4RvUk6 — IranembinRussia (@IranembinRussia) October 11, 2021

“We had excellent talks with the Russian foreign minister in Moscow on various issues of common interest, including Afghanistan, the Caucasus, Syria, Yemen, and the JCPOA,” informed the Iranian embassy in Russia through a tweet.

On March 27, Iran signed a 25-year strategic and trade cooperation agreement with China that includes political and economic clauses. In September, Tehran joined the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), led by Russia and China.

In addition, the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and Iran have signed an interim mutual free trade agreement. Negotiations are going on for a comprehensive permanent agreement on a free trade zone between the EAEU and Iran.

Featured image: Said Khatibzadeh, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, announced an upcoming strategic partnership between Iran and Russia. Photo: Twitter / @24NewsHD

