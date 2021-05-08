Iran Celebrates Al Quds Day in Solidarity with the Palestinian People and Against Zionism

In a speech given on the occasion of International Al Quds Day, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei assrted that “the balance of power has shifted sharply in favor of Palestinians and the Islamic world. The integration of Muslims around the Jerusalem axis is a nightmare for the Zionist entity.”

Al Quds Day is an expression of solidarity with the Palestinian people and in opposition to Zionism and Israeli control of Jerusalem. The day is celebrated on the last Friday of the month of Ramadan.

In his speech, broadcast by the Lebanon-based news network Al Mayadeen, Khamenei stressed that “Israel is not a state, but a terrorist base against the nation of Palestine and other Muslim nations.”

RELATED CONTENT: National Lawyers Guild Urges Biden to Align US Israel-Palestine Policy with International Law

He also criticized the normalization of ties by “some weak Arab governments” with Israel over the past year, emphasizing that “these attempts will reach nowhere.” The United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan have normalized diplomatic relations with Israel in recent months under US-brokered “peace deals.”

According to the Iranian leader, “the countdown for the end of the Zionist entity, an increase in resistance and the spread of awareness among the youth herald a bright future.”

He added that “the Palestinian mujahideen must continue their legitimate fight against the usurping entity.”

Hours earlier, the Revolutionary Guard in Iran stated that International Al Quds Day is “the great day of God, and it is an opportunity to demonstrate the unity and will of all Muslims alike to solve the Palestinian problem and confront the Zionist entity, the cancer gland, as a first priority for the Islamic world.”

RELATED CONTENT: A Brief History of Israeli Interventionism in Lebanon

The Revolutionary Guard also affirmed through their statement that the flame of the uprising in Palestine must continue to burn and that American and Zionist plans are doomed to fail.

Featured image: Protesters burn Israeli and American flags during Al Quds Day event near the Aazadi Tower in Iran, on May 7, 2021. Photo: Vahid Salemi / AP.

(Misión Verdad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC