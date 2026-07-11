Iran’s top security official Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr warns that attacks on Iranian infrastructure will face retaliation, stressing Iran’s deterrence strategy.

Iran’s Secretary of the National Security Council, Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr, warned on Friday that any military attacks targeting the Islamic Republic’s infrastructure would be met with retaliation, asserting that such actions “will be met with inevitable revenge” by the Iranian Armed Forces.

Zolghadr stressed Iran’s deterrence strategy and its readiness for direct confrontation with the Israeli occupation and its regional allies, declaring that “the criminal Israeli entity will not be safe from the response of the Iranian Armed Forces.”

He also criticized the US administration and President Donald Trump, saying that “the most hated figure in the world is angered by the greatness of the historic epic of the Iranian and Iraqi peoples.”

‘US would back down if Tehran responds firmly’

His remarks came a day after Iranian MP Ali Asghar Nokhai Rad told Al Mayadeen that the United States lacks the capacity to return to war, arguing that Washington would retreat if Iran responds decisively to recent acts of aggression.

Nokhai Rad added that if “Israel” commits “another act of folly,” Iran’s response would be stronger, with strikes focused on the Israeli occupation. He also claimed that any renewed conflict would result in a “historic defeat” for Iran’s enemies.

The statements follow Iran’s large-scale strikes on US military bases in the Gulf over the past two days, which Tehran said were carried out in response to Washington’s alleged violation of the ceasefire agreement. Iranian authorities stated that recent US attacks on multiple locations inside the country were the largest since the signing of the memorandum of understanding between the two sides.

Iran had previously warned that any attack on its territory would trigger an immediate and broader response, a warning it says was carried out through a series of strikes targeting US military installations across the region.

Flights continue despite security threats

Flight operations across Iran are continuing without interruption despite what the Civil Aviation Organization described as “the enemy’s hostile measures,” with security arrangements implemented to ensure passenger safety and maintain air services.

Speaking to Tasnim News Agency on Friday, Head of Iran’s Civil Aviation Organization, Abu Zar Shiroudi, said flights across the country remain operational despite US aggression and security threats targeting several areas.

Shiroudi said precautionary measures were coordinated “with military and security bodies to ensure the safety of flights, protect passengers’ lives, and maintain the continuity of aviation services.”

He stressed that Iran’s aviation operations have continued while alternative plans were prepared and implemented alongside the international funeral ceremonies for the martyred leader Sayyed Ali Khamenei.

The measures were aimed at ensuring the continuation of aviation operations, the safe transportation of the body, and the movement of visitors and passengers on both domestic and international flights, he added.

Shiroudi clarified that delays, schedule adjustments, or temporary cancellations affecting some flights were carried out as precautionary steps to safeguard passengers’ security and safety.

(Al Mayadeen – English)