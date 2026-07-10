The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, announced a plan to resume, according to an operations schedule, the activities of commercial airlines at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira, which had suffered infrastructure damage due to the June 24 earthquakes.

Touring the airport runway on Monday, July 6, the acting president inspected the recovery work and assessed the operational conditions following the double earthquake of June 24. She also gave instructions for the implementation of an alternate runway plan to commence commercial flights.

“We have been here inspecting the impact and damage of the double earthquake on the Maiquetía runway and, since we have a parallel runway that we can use, I have given instructions for an immediate plan to resume, as soon as possible, according to a resumption schedule, the activities of commercial airlines that had arrivals at the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía,” she said in a broadcast on VTV.

She added that “we continue to work” and called on “everyone for the recovery and reconstruction of our country.” She emphasized that, with joint efforts, the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía will be fully restored.

The aeronautical authorities and the competent bodies will conduct constant monitoring of operations to ensure compliance with international safety protocols.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SL