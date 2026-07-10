Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez tours the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira, which had suffered infrastructure damage in the June 24 earthquakes. Photo: Venezuela's Presidential Press.

Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez tours the Simón Bolívar International Airport in Maiquetía, La Guaira, which had suffered infrastructure damage in the June 24 earthquakes. Photo: Venezuela's Presidential Press.