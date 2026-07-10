This image depicts students in a classroom raising their hands beneath stacks of money suspended like marionettes, with a U.S. flag in the background. It symbolically suggests the influence of money over education and public institutions. Photo: MintPress News.

This image depicts students in a classroom raising their hands beneath stacks of money suspended like marionettes, with a U.S. flag in the background. It symbolically suggests the influence of money over education and public institutions. Photo: MintPress News.