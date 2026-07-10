Acting President Delcy Rodríguez formally launched the massive rollout of the ‘Venezuela Renace’ (Venezuela Reborn) plan this Tuesday. The initiative aims to carry out technical assessments, repairs, and reconstruction of homes affected by the double earthquake of June 24.

Speaking from Bolívar Avenue in Caracas, the acting leader reported that work is simultaneously underway on 20 residential buildings. This effort utilizes a centralized technological platform and rigorous scientific criteria to evaluate each structure using a technical “traffic light” system (green, yellow, and red).

She also announced that the national government has requested support from specialists in countries with extensive seismic experience, such as Japan, Peru, and Chile. She stated that the plan involves the deployment of construction materials and the coordinated participation of the Presidential Commission for technical assessment, the General Staff for temporary shelters, and brigades of workers and professionals.

Rodríguez emphasized that any repair or reconstruction will strictly require approved technical clearance to ensure the future safety of families and avoid putting lives at risk.

During the launch, the acting leader was accompanied by the president of the “Gran Misión Venezuela Renace,” Jacqueline Faria; the president of the “Juntos Todo es Posible” Corporation, Aníbal Coronado; the Mayor of the Libertador Bolivarian Municipality, Carmen Meléndez; the Head of Government of Caracas, Nahum Fernández; and the Sectoral Vice President of Public Works and Services, Juan José Ramírez.

Governor Terán reports on status in La Guaira

As part of the national initiative, an official link-up was established with La Guaira state, where Governor José Alejandro Terán reported on the immediate deployment of construction teams to the Brisas del Aeropuerto housing complex, as well as to the Mare Abajo and La Lucha sectors and the El Trébol entrance.

Terán noted that the Presidential Commission has inspected a total of 1,093 buildings in the coastal state, determining that 67% of them (426 marked “green” and 303 marked “yellow”) sustained no major structural damage.

The regional leader explained that the “green light” certification for Brisas del Aeropuerto will allow for the immediate reconstruction of 20 buildings comprising 600 apartments, facilitating the safe return of 30,041 people currently staying in temporary shelters.

The Ministry of Public Works, the ‘Gran Misión Barrio Nuevo Barrio Tricolor’, the Ministry of Housing, and the Corps of Engineers of the Bolivian National Armed Force (FANB) are actively participating in the operations along the central coast under the coordination of Major General Juan Ernesto Sulbarán Quintero, who serves as the sole authority managing the response to the seismic emergency.

(Alba Ciudad) via Últimas Noticias by Luigino Bracci

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/CB/SL