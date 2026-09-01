The source said that the Americans themselves are better positioned than any other party in the region or the world to gauge the severity and scale of the destruction caused by Iran’s firm response.

A senior Iranian security and political source told Al Mayadeen that Iran’s armed forces have warned the US and its allies that further aggression would be met with an Iranian response “even fiercer and wider in scope.” Tehran confirmed it struck back forcefully overnight against the US attacks, the source said.

The source stressed that Tehran had directed “harsh and painful” strikes at the “terrorist American military base in Jordan.”

The Americans themselves, the source went on to say, “know better than any other party in the region and the world the severity and scale of the destruction caused by Iran’s firm response.”

Regarding US President Donald Trump, the source said his “chatter and propagandistic exaggerations are nothing but an expression of the despair that has overtaken him after learning the truth on the ground.”

Overnight into Monday, the US bombed Lark Island, in the south of the country, resulting in a number of martyrs and wounded. In response, Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guard Corps launched a wide-scale military operation targeting infrastructure, maintenance facilities, and enemy fighter jet positions at the US King Hussein and al-Azraq bases in Jordan.

WATCH | Footage shows the moment Iran launched its combined missile-drone operation targeting the US-operated King Hussein and Al-Azraq airbases in Jordan. pic.twitter.com/gxlkEKNsZn — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) August 30, 2026

‘US won’t risk another war if it acts rationally’

Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, Senior Advisor to the Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, said Monday that the United States would not enter another war with Tehran if Washington sought to make a “rational decision” in line with its interests.

In an interview for Al Mayadeen, Naqdi said most commanders currently in Tehran favor an offensive military doctrine, which is “very interesting, feasible, and highly effective operationally.”

Naqdi attributed the halt in the war to Washington’s inability to continue, the losses it had sustained, and the strikes it had come under.

In an Al Mayadeen interview, IRGC Senior Advisor Brig. Gen. Mohammad Reza Naqdi responded to Trump's claims that 90% of Iran’s missile stockpiles were wiped out, asserting that domestic manufacturing output now exceeds front-line consumption.#Iran #WarOnIran #IRGC #AlMayadeen pic.twitter.com/EmQDs3E9Rr — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) August 31, 2026

Asked about Iran’s immediate priority, Naqdi said, “Our priority is neither war nor negotiations; the issue is to reach deterrence.”

“We were certain and confident of victory, but we did not expect victory to be achieved this easily,” he said, adding, “Even if they built a concrete wall around Iran and stationed guards along it, Iran would remain steadfast and strong.”

(Al Mayadeen)