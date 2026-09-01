Screengrab from footage released by Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps showing the moment of launch during retaliatory strikes on US military bases in Jordan, overnight Sunday into Monday, August 31, 2026. Photo: IRGC via Telegram.

Screengrab from footage released by Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps showing the moment of launch during retaliatory strikes on US military bases in Jordan, overnight Sunday into Monday, August 31, 2026. Photo: IRGC via Telegram.