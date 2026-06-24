Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed on Tuesday, June 23, that Iran will preserve its elements of strength in any future negotiations, stressing that the government has neither negotiated nor intends to negotiate over its ballistic missile program.

During a meeting with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, Pezeshkian said that Iran no longer trusts the United States after being attacked twice while pursuing a diplomatic track. “We do not trust the United States because we were attacked while engaged in negotiations. Nevertheless, we have always been, and remain, prepared for dialogue and peace,” he said.

The Iranian president also stressed that the Islamic Republic “will never submit to illegal and inhumane demands.”

Pezeshkian reiterated Tehran’s commitment to the terms of the recently signed memorandum of understanding with Washington, saying both the Iranian people and the country’s leadership support the framework. He added that Iran would uphold its commitments so long as the other party adheres to its obligations and does not exceed the agreed terms.

‘Israel’ behind regional insecurity

Addressing the recent US and Israeli aggression against Iran, Pezeshkian said there was no legal basis or legitimate framework that could justify the attacks on his country. The assaults, he said, resulted in the martyrdom of numerous military commanders, officials, and civilians, including 168 children.

“Those who committed these crimes falsely and deceptively speak of democracy,” he said, arguing that it has become clearer than ever that “Israel” is the principal driver of insecurity and instability in the region.

Pezeshkian further asserted that Iran’s adversaries had failed to break the will of the Iranian people. He said they believed the country would collapse within days and that they could replicate in Iran scenarios previously carried out in other states.

“They sought, through inhumane practices, including targeting infrastructure and civilians, to paralyze our country and force its submission, but they failed because of the Iranian people’s extraordinary resilience,” he said.

The Iranian president also invoked Iran’s long civilizational heritage, dismissing threats to push the country “back to the Stone Age.”

“How can a nation with a history stretching back centuries erase a civilization that is thousands of years old?” he asked.

Call for Muslim unity and stronger ties with Pakistan

Pezeshkian underscored the need for unity across the Muslim world, saying all Muslims are brothers and equals and that there is no justification for division among nations that share the same holy book, Prophet, and qibla.

He also announced Iran’s readiness to deepen relations with Islamic countries, particularly Pakistan, across multiple sectors. “We must not allow the Zionists to sow discord among Muslims to serve their interests and ambitions,” he said.

The Iranian president stressed that relations between Tehran and Islamabad should be further strengthened in practical and executive terms, adding that this approach would be reflected in upcoming memoranda of understanding and agreements.

Expressing appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts, Pezeshkian said that “had it not been for the efforts undertaken by the Pakistani side, we would not be here today.”

Pakistan PM Sharif: Ballistic missiles were never part of negotiations

For his part, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States contains no reference to ballistic missiles and that the issue “was never part of the negotiations.”

“If Iran possesses ballistic missiles for protection, many countries also possess such missiles,” Sharif told reporters following his meeting with the Iranian president.

He said the agreement seeks to establish lasting peace in the region, adding: “The Iranian president and I will be an iron wall against anyone seeking to undermine it.”

Sharif also stressed that Pakistan would stand by Iran and would not abandon the duties of brotherhood and friendship between the two countries, and added that Tehran and Islamabad are determined to expand cooperation in trade, investment, energy, and economic development.

Iranian president on one-day visit to Pakistan amid ongoing negotiations with US

Pezeshkian arrived in Islamabad on Tuesday for a one-day official visit to express appreciation for Pakistan’s role in finalizing the Iran-US memorandum of understanding and advancing the rights of the Iranian people.

Before departing Tehran, Pezeshkian said Iran seeks the full implementation of the provisions signed within the framework of international law and the rights of the Iranian people. “If this is achieved, many of the region’s problems will subside, and the hands of aggressors and transgressors will be cut off,” he said.

The visit comes as Tehran and Washington have launched their first round of technical talks in Switzerland with Pakistani and Qatari mediation, agreeing on arrangements and mechanisms for the next phase of negotiations.

The discussions included specialized talks on issues related to Iran’s nuclear file and mechanisms for sanctions relief, with the two sides agreeing to establish technical working groups to pursue discussions on the nuclear program and sanctions imposed on Tehran.

(Al Mayadeen English)