The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, speaks at the "Homeland is America" International Colloquium, commemorating 200 years of the Congress of Panama, Caracas, June 22, 2026. Photo: X/@mippci_ven.

The acting president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, speaks at the "Homeland is America" International Colloquium, commemorating 200 years of the Congress of Panama, Caracas, June 22, 2026. Photo: X/@mippci_ven.