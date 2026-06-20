By Robert Inlakesh – Jun 17, 2026

On this Monday’s edition of The Target stream, Mint Press News’ Robert Inlakesh cuts through the corporate media’s spin on the newly agreed Memorandum of Understanding between the United States and Iran, focusing on the broader issues that will determine the deal’s viability.

Following a two-month long deadlock at the negotiating table, due to US intransigence, a sudden breakthrough was announced by President Donald Trump. In the days prior to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the US and Iran were trading heavy blows initiated by American aggression on southern Iran.

Backing down from his threats, last Friday, to launch enormous strikes on civilian targets, Trump instead unilaterally declared the war was over for yet another time. By Sunday, which was set by Washington as the intended MoU signing date, the Israelis decided to yet again violate Tehran’s red line and bombard Beirut, Lebanon. Before Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) could implement their pledge to retaliate, the Trump administration reportedly offered last minute concessions that ended up resulting in an agreement.

According to reports a 60-day period will be entered following the formal signing ceremony planned for this Friday in Geneva, during which the US and Iran will have to meet a number of demands. The sudden nature of the agreement, especially considering that the region was on the brink of war just last week, has created great skepticism.

Is the US President finally breaking from Israel and deciding to pursue his own interests, or is this simply another diplomatic trick to stabilize global oil markets, ease the economic and political fallout from the Iran war, while plotting yet another scheme to topple the government in Tehran?

Meanwhile, the Israeli military has continued its operations in southern Lebanon and flatly refused to withdraw its occupation forces from its imposed “Yellow Line”, arguing the need for a “buffer zone”. Thus, Israeli invading military convoys have pushed even deeper into Lebanese territory, falling into Hezbollah ambushes and engaging in fierce clashes.

In this episode we cover the latest video evidence of Israel’s unraveling in southern Lebanon, as it faces swarms of FPV drones that continue to pick off their soldiers and military vehicles. Hezbollah also released footage of its successful air defence operation, that resulted in the downing of a sophisticated Israeli Heron-1 Drone. The downing of the drone, which costs around $10 million per unit, using MANPADS, represents a major blow to Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI)’s ongoing attempts to sell the UAV to foreign nations.

If the shaky MoU manages to succeed, it could represent a historic victory for the Islamic Republic of Iran, granting it increased economic opportunities, stronger regional influence, and de facto control over the Strait of Hormuz– one of the world’s most important economic chokepoints. On the other hand, the Israelis would face the end of their long desired ‘Greater Israel Project’, forcing them to give up their ambitions for territorial expansion outside of occupied Palestine.

Whether Donald Trump can force such a deal upon the Israelis and weather the inevitable storm of the Israel Lobby at home, could perhaps determine who truly calls the shots between Washington and Tel Aviv.

A major shift in West Asia power dynamics could be about to take place, which has also led to intrigue as to how this may impact the besieged population of the Gaza Strip and whether they will also be included in the upcoming Iran-US deal.

(MintPress News)