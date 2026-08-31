The Colombian government made a definitive shift in its security policy by announcing the formal annulment of the negotiations and institutional recognition of the country’s three most active armed factions. The dialogues had been initiated by former President Gustavo Petro’s administration.

The resolution, signed by President Abelardo de la Espriella, includes the Conquerors of the Sierra Nevada Self-Defense Forces (ACSN), the National Coordination of the Bolivarian Army, and the General Staff of the Magdalena Medio Blocks (EMBF). According to the Colombian government, the decision was adopted due to these groups’ “lack of real willingness” to reach verifiable agreements.

🚨 El presidente electo de #Colombia, Abelardo de la Espriella, anunció la supresión del Comisionado de Paz y el cierre de las consejerías de Reconciliación Nacional y de DDHH. Organismos internacionales advierten que la medida profundiza los ciclos de violencia. #teleSUR pic.twitter.com/PkUJofEnaZ — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) July 14, 2026

In his inauguration speech on August 7, De la Espriella declared that “the option of dialogue is completely exhausted,” and announced a security doctrine based on the use of state force.

Military pressure on the armed groups has intensified alongside the presidential resolutions. One such incident occurred recently in the Guaviare department, where the Armed Forces bombed areas held by the EMBF—an armed faction led by alias Calarcá—an operation that left a preliminary count of 10 casualties in the southeastern region.

The suspension of the dialogue processes initiated by Petro is complemented by the recent authorization to extradite five individuals to the United States who were part of various previous negotiations while in custody.

Among those wanted for extradition are Willington Henao, alias El Mocho Olmedo, of Front 33; Carmen Evelio Castillo, alias Muñeca, of the ACSN; and Geovanni Andrés Rojas, alias Araña, of the Comandos of the Border armed group.

The list of extraditable and wanted individuals also includes Gabriel Yepes, alias H.H., leader of Comuneros del Sur, and Freddy Castillo, alias Pinocho, considered the top leader of the ACSN and Muñeca’s brother, whose current whereabouts are unknown.

With these actions, the current government has definitively broken with the previous strategy focused on national reconciliation, attention to victims, and a negotiated solution to the armed conflict. Instead, it bases its security policy on military confrontation and the use of state force.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF