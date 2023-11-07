In a raid in the West Bank, the Israeli army arrested the Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi, a symbol of the resistance against the Zionist regime.

An Israeli army spokesperson said Monday that Tamimi was arrested “on suspicion of inciting violence and terrorist activities in the town of Nabi Saleh,” her hometown in the northern West Bank, and was transferred by Israeli forces to be interrogated.

Her arrest is reportedly due to an Instagram post that threatens Zionist settlers. However, her mother denied that her daughter committed any wrongdoing.

“There are dozens of accounts with Ahed’s photo but with which she has no ties,” Narimane Tamimi told the French network AFP. “When Ahed tries to open an account on social media, they block her immediately.”

The activist’s mother says that her husband, Bassem Tamimi, was also detained on October 20 by Israeli forces, and, since then, her family has received no news of him.

Israeli occupation forces detained Palestinian icon Ahed Tamimi for expressing her solidarity with Palestinian children in #Gaza. pic.twitter.com/0Z8Jkz56zh — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) November 6, 2023

The 22-year-old Ahed Tamimi became a symbol of the fight against the Israeli occupation from an early age.

Ahed was detained by Israeli forces in December 2017 after a video of the teenager kicking and slapping two armed Israeli soldiers in the yard of her home went viral on social media.

On December 19, 2017, she was arrested by the Israeli military and, later, sentenced to eight months in prison. Tamimi was released on July 29, 2018.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

