Israel confirms Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement has attacked a sensitive military facility from which a giant spy balloon, known as Sky Dew, is operated.

The Israeli military said on Thursday morning that an explosive-laden Hezbollah drone had hit an Israeli airbase, situated some 35 kilometers from the northern border between the occupied territories and Lebanon.

The operation was Hezbollah’s “deepest strike” in the occupied lands since Israel launched its aggression against the Gaza Strip, Israeli media reported.

Before the new operation, the reports added, Hezbollah had fired projectiles at Israeli targets up to around 15 kilometers from the frontier.

On Tuesday, Hezbollah announced that it had targeted and destroyed an Israeli balloon, which used to spy on Lebanon, over the settlement of Adamit.

The resistance group also said that it had struck the balloon’s launch base, control mechanism and personnel, which killed and injured Israeli soldiers.

It further noted that the operation was a response to recent Israeli strikes on Lebanon’s southern villages and civilian homes.

Hezbollah and Israel have been exchanging deadly fire since early October, shortly after the regime launched its Gaza onslaught following a surprise operation by the Palestinian Hamas resistance group.

Hezbollah has vowed to keep up its retaliatory operations as long as the Tel Aviv regime continues its brutal Gaza war, which has so far killed at least 35,233 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 79,141 others.

Hezbollah fought off two Israeli wars against Lebanon in 2000 and 2006, forcing a humiliating retreat upon the occupation’s military on both occasions.

(PressTV)

