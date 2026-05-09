By Stephen Millies – May 5, 2026

May 3 — People rallied outside the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, New York, to demand freedom for Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and First Combatant Cilia Flores. They were kidnapped in Caracas by Trump and the Pentagon on Jan. 3 and flown to New York.

Over 100 Venezuelans and Cubans were killed in the attack. Four months later, these leaders of the Bolivarian Republic remain locked up in MDC Brooklyn, a federal jail notorious for overcrowding and abuse.

“No boots on the ground, no bombs in the air! U.S. out of everywhere” was chanted. Protesters said the chants could be heard inside the prison.

Among the protesters were the revolutionaries Inez Barron and Charles Barron. The former elected officials fought racism and colonial exploitation in both New York’s City Hall and the state legislature. They currently moderate the radio show “Speak Truth to Power” on WBAI-FM, Fridays at 5 p.m. EDT.

Inez Barron recalled that as a school teacher and principal, she would have to deal with bullies on the playground. She said Trump and U.S. imperialism are bullies that have to be dealt with.

Charles Barron described being welcomed to Venezuela and said that the U.S. empire, while dangerous, is losing all around the world. He hailed Iran’s resistance to Trump.

William Camacaro of the Alberto Lovera Bolivarian Circle of NY thanked Charles Barron and Inez Barron for their solidarity. A speaker from Struggle-La Lucha newspaper said Trump wants to turn back the clock to when the oil billionaire Rockefellers ran Venezuela.

Among the organizations building this action were Brooklyn Against War, the Bolivarian Circles, International Action Center, Code Pink and Workers World Party.

(Struggle La Lucha)