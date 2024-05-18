Argentinian Congressman Gabriel Solano has sued President Javier Milei for using public resources to pay for a private trip to Spain.

The lawsuit refers to the three-day trip that the Argentinian president started this Friday, May 17, in Madrid. During this time, Milei will not attend any state event in Spain.

In fact, the only three activities announced by the Casa Rosada are the presentation of Milei’s book, El camino del libertario (“The Libertarian’s Path”), a meeting with business owners, and the Europa Viva 24 summit, which will be headed by far-right politician Santiago Abascal, leader of the Spanish neo-nazi party Vox.

“I have just filed a criminal complaint against Javier Milei and Karina Milei, Milei’s sister and general secretary of the Presidency, for using public funds and assets, including the presidential plane, to travel to Spain to participate in activities of the Vox party,” Solano announced.

The Workers’ Party politician published a message on social media explaining that the expenses of this trip would cost the State over $500,000.

“In my complaint, I state that the president and his sister committed crimes of fraud, fraud against public administration, abuse of authority, and embezzlement of public funds,” he added.

Solano further noted that the president himself acknowledged that the trip does not constitute an official visit. Therefore, it should not be paid for by the government.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.