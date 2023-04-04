April 4, 2023
This picture shows the body a 26-year-old Palestinian fatally shot by Israeli forces in front of the Chain Gate to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds on March 31, 2023. Photo: Safa.

This picture shows the body a 26-year-old Palestinian fatally shot by Israeli forces in front of the Chain Gate to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound in the occupied Old City of al-Quds on March 31, 2023. Photo: Safa.