Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned that Washington and its allies are attempting to disrupt the second Russia–Africa Summit by putting pressure on countries on the African continent to cancel their participation.

The senior Kremlin official stated that “the United States and its vassals” are doing everything possible to try to isolate Russia from the rest of the international community.

“In particular, they are trying to disrupt the second Russia–Africa summit, scheduled for the end of July in St. Petersburg, to discourage our African friends from participating in it,” said Lavrov to the Russian newspaper Argumenty i Fakty.

According to Lavrov, most African countries do not want to “sacrifice their fundamental interests in favor of Washington.”

Last January, officials in Moscow noted how the United States and the member-states of the European Union (EU) want to restore the colonial dependence of the African continent.

“In Africa, we know, delegations from the United States, Britain and other European countries appear regularly, persistently demanding that African countries not cooperate with Russia, that they not go against a general mandate, thus Washington understands the restoration of colonial dependence, in general, but already under a new form,” remarked Lavrov to reporters at the end of his visit to Eritrea.

According to information from the Russian Foreign Ministry, the main issues to be addressed during the second Russia–Africa Summit are the transfer of technology, energy, and food security.

