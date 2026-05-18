People bury the unidentified bodies of Palestinians who had been held in Israel during the war, after they were handed over by Israel in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, on 22 October 2025. Photo: Reuters/Mahmoud Issa.

People bury the unidentified bodies of Palestinians who had been held in Israel during the war, after they were handed over by Israel in Deir Al-Balah, central Gaza, on 22 October 2025. Photo: Reuters/Mahmoud Issa.