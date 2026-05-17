Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)— Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez held a meeting with a high-level delegation from the World Bank (WB), led by Susana Cordeiro Guerra, the organization’s vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean.

The meeting, held on Friday, May 15, marks a strategic step toward the stabilization of the Venezuelan economy. It is part of a complex diplomatic approach launched by the Venezuelan government following the January 3 US invasion of Venezuela, in which President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Deputy Cilia Flores, were kidnapped, and more than 100 people were killed by the US military.

This engagement follows the recent April 16 announcement regarding the resumption of relations between Venezuela and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The re-engagement is part of a broader strategy to reinsert Venezuela into the international financial system, secure access to $5 billion in Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) that remain frozen by the IMF, and initiate a process to restructure the country’s foreign debt while regaining access to the country’s assets abroad.

Through these actions, Venezuela is trying to recover its representation in these international financial institutions, of which it has been a historical member since 1946.

On Wednesday, the Venezuelan government announced the initiation of a process to restructure its foreign debt after almost a decade of a de facto default directly caused by illegal US sanctions.

Despite concerns raised by some analysts from the left, the Venezuelan government explained in a statement that reestablishing these international financial channels reaffirms its commitment to move toward a diversified economy that is open to the global market and dedicated to the well-being of all Venezuelans.

Details of the meeting

In addition to Cordeiro Guerra, the World Bank delegation included Shireen Mahdi, Economic Policy manager for the region, and Óscar Calvo González, director of Strategy and Operations for Latin America and the Caribbean.

Representing the Venezuelan government alongside Acting President Rodríguez were Calixto Ortega, vice president of Economy and Finance; Anabel Pereira, minister for Economy and Finance, and Christian Hernández, vice president for Finance of PDVSA.

Following the session, the Vice Presidency for the Economy issued a statement noting that the talks took place “in a cordial and constructive atmosphere,” allowing both parties to exchange views on recent economic developments in Venezuela. Both parties agreed on the importance of deepening this dialogue and continuing to work together to define specific areas of technical collaboration.

Official statement from Venezuela

The full unofficial translation of the Venezuelan statement follows:

Caracas, May 15, 2026

Official visit of the World Bank to Venezuela

The government of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela reports that the World Bank, following the announcement of the resumption of their institutional relationship, carried out an official visit this week in Caracas, headed by Susana Cordeiro Guerra, Vice President of the World Bank for Latin America and the Caribbean, accompanied by a technical team from the institution.

During the visit, the World Bank delegation was received by Acting President Delcy Rodríguez and her economic team. The talks, held in a cordial and constructive atmosphere, allowed both parties to exchange views on Venezuela’s recent economic progress and explore potential areas of collaboration regarding technical assistance.

The government of Venezuela and the World Bank agreed on the importance of deepening this dialogue and agreed to continue working together to define specific areas of technical collaboration, for the benefit of the economic and social development of the Venezuelan people.

Vice Presidency for Economy

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SC