Former Venezuelan Industry Minister Alex Saab being escorted by DEA agents upon his arrival at Opa-locka airport in Miami-Dade County (USA) on Saturday, May 16, 2026. Photo: Anthoni Belchi/EFE.

Former Venezuelan Industry Minister Alex Saab being escorted by DEA agents upon his arrival at Opa-locka airport in Miami-Dade County (USA) on Saturday, May 16, 2026. Photo: Anthoni Belchi/EFE.