Jeanine Áñez and Juan Guaidó: Professional Swindlers

By José Llamos Camejo – Jan 25, 2022

Miserably infamous, Juan Guaidó, self-proclaimed “president” of Venezuela, on Washington’s orders, makes no secret of his nature. He is a hybrid of kleptomania and submission, two elements valued by his imperialist puppet master.

From the beginning, he has operated with bravado, carefully honoring his position, follwoign the two “algorithmic” elements of his status: “Steal and obey.”

He carried out his first assignment to the letter, proclaiming himself president—in charge of what, who? The answers were anticipated by the facts. The Trump administration arbitrarily seized CITGO, a thriving Venezuelan oil distributor, and placed it under the control of pretend “President” Guaidó. The puppet attempted to exercise this authority for his own benefit and that of his cronies, in a million-dollar act of piracy, although the stolen goods were only crumbs as compared to the total value of the assets. This fat slice of bacon is being disputed by gringo and Canadian transnationals.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuelan Opposition Looking to Reshuffle Leadership

The “interim” head of state carried out a similar assignment in relation to another Venezuelan company: Monómeros, deceptively handed over to the Colombian oligarchy. Other Venezuelan funds, illegally frozen in foreign banks, have been used to finance trips, banquets and luxuries for the man “in charge” and his entourage. One could imagine his pockets stuffed full of dollars, garnered in exchange for putting the assets of his country in foreign hands.

But there is more. In 2019, the made-in-USA marionette joined the self-styled de facto President of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez, after the coup against Evo Morales, to continue following orders. The two self-proclaimed heads of state facilitated the theft and illegal sale of 34 vehicles belonging to the Venezuelan embassy.

According to Bolivian Minister for the Interior, Eduardo Del Castillo, the cars were stolen from the Venezuelan diplomatic headquarters by Guaidó’s officials, while de facto President Áñez looked the other way.

RELATED CONTENT: Bolivia’s Government Returns Fleet of Venezuelan Automobiles Stolen by Guaidó´s Minions

The aforementioned individuals collected documentation and copies of the keys and security systems of the vehicles parked in the embassy garage, falsified purchase-sale receipts, and illegally sold the cars to third parties. A police operation recovered 15 of the stolen cars, and other equipment, and the investigations continue. The Bolivian minister lamented “the damage that Áñez and Guaidó did to our peoples.”

A lousy performance by two US-manufactured “self-driving cars.” The self-proclaimed ex-president of Bolivia is answering for her crimes, while her Venezuelan counterpart awaits his turn.

Featured image: Former deputy Juan Guaidó (left) who calls himself the “president” of Venezuela, and former de facto President of Bolivia, Jeanine Áñez (right) who is now in prison for her crimes. Photo: El Comercio

(Granma – English)

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.