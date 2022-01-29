Venezuelan Opposition Looking to Reshuffle Leadership

The far-right in Venezuela is pushing for a change in leadership, which until now has been organized around former deputy Juan Guaidó, the self-appointed “interim president,” with the backing of the United States, some European nations and Colombia.

This statement was made this Thursday, January 27, by Miami-based journalist Gaby Perozo, for the television channel VPI TV, during an interview in which she commented on her recent discussion with the fugitive from Venezuelan justice, Antonio Ledezma.

“Yesterday we spoke with Antonio Ledezma and he revealed to us that, indeed, there have been some meetings within the opposition, precisely for changing the leadership and making a strategy,” remarked Perozo.

Likewise, she spoke of the frustration of those who support the opposition, commenting on the need for there to be a true political leadership. Regarding the request for a recall referendum, the journalist commented that “interim president Juan Guaidó sent a tweet in the afternoon,” but that he did not say anything on the day of the signature collection to his scarce followers.

“Hopefully it [the change of leadership] will be a quick process, because the anti-chavista opposition is very disheartened, very disoriented and this situation has hit Venezuelans in heart and soul,” said the journalist, referring to the situation through which some sectors of the far-right and their followers are going.

Failed call

Some opposition groups had made a call to carry out a recall referendum against President Nicolás Maduro; but the day of the signature collection passed by with very little support and many completely empty signature collection centers.

Judging from the practically non-existent response of the “base” of the extreme right during the signature collection process, it is estimated that they have barely managed to obtain 50,000 signatures, when the Law of Recall establishes that 4.2 million signatures were required in order to proceed with the referendum.

In sum, the different right-wing factions once again find themselves facing a political defeat and vacuum, as they remain caught up in reactions like that of Antonio Ledezma and struggle to reach a consensus regarding the direction of the opposition.

Featured image: Venezuelan politician, and fugitive from justice, Antonio Ledezma (left) and former deputy Juan Guaidó (right). Photo: RedRadioVE

