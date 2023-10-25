October 27, 2023
President of Venezuela's National Assembly Jorge Rodríguez shows the number of total voters that the PSUV counted during Sunday's opposition primaries on October 24, 2023. Photo: Con el Mazo Dando.

President of Venezuela's National Assembly Jorge Rodríguez shows the number of total voters that the PSUV counted during Sunday's opposition primaries on October 24, 2023. Photo: Con el Mazo Dando.