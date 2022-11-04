This Thursday, November 3, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro presented expectations for national production growth in some food categories. He highlighted that throughout 2022, there has been a significant growth of the real economy in Venezuela, and that “there are still two months left until the end of this year.”

“On the one hand, [we are] producing, seeking the satisfaction of internal needs and the real growth of the economy, and on the other hand, [we are] building step by step the export market of our economy,” he said.

During a televised working meeting dedicated to the petrochemical and agricultural sector broadcasted from Miraflores Palace, the head of state explained that the food industry has registered positive growth rates during 2022, among which the following stand out:

Meat and beef production have grown by 50.5%.

Sugar production has grown 31.5%.

Dairy has grown by 31.1%

The capture of sardines has grown 24.7%.

Rice production in the country grew by 24.4%.

Chicken production has grown by 23.4%.

Coffee has had a growth in production of 19.6%. Maduro stressed that there are more than 300 coffee brands that have been launched in recent years. “Many of these coffee brands are already beginning to be exported to different countries throughout the world,” he added.

Oil production has increased by 14.4%.

The production of pasta rose by 14.2%. Maduro pointed out that the production base for pasta in the country is expected to keep growing between 2023 and 2025.

The production of sausages has grown by 12.1%

Legume production has risen 4%.

The head of state stressed that US and European sanctions have sought to destroy Venezuela’s economy, “but the working class and the Venezuelan business community refuse to die, and here we are, more alive than ever, standing up, victorious, and winning.”

“This is the growth of a real economy, of the economy that produces food to meet the needs of Venezuelan families, of the people of Venezuela,” said President Maduro.

Maduro added that as a result of the coordinated work of the workforce, the working class, and the CPTs and their capacity for scientific-technical direction, the ambitious targets for national production growth have been achieved.

Additionally, the vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, reported that 52% of the enterprises in the country operate in the food sector.

“It is the result of a policy that you, Mr. President, have been articulating to promote national production. Focusing on the food sector is a strategic move,” she added.

After a meeting with the Venezuelan Chamber of the Food Industry (CAVIDEA), Rodríguez reported that these policies are showing good results.

(Últimas Noticias) by Carlos Eduardo Sánchez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KZ

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Carlos Eduardo Sánchez This author does not have any more posts.