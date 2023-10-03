During the Russia–Latin America Parliamentary Conference, the president of Venezuela’s National Assembly (AN), deputy Jorge Rodríguez, highlighted the importance of Latin American nations finding common paths to permit progress and combat aggression.

The parliamentarian spoke on behalf of Venezuela for the defense and promotion of the multipolar world in the defense, liberation, and social geopolitical meeting of peoples and called on the parliaments of the world to join actions to combat the imposition of coercive and unilateral measures—euphemistically referred to as “sanctions.”

He was emphatic in pointing out that the time of the US posturing as the world police has passed and that unipolar hegemony is no longer conceivable.

So-called “sanctions” are really unilateral coercive measures, unconventional war measures, Rodríguez said, “a true plague against humanity, like real bombs that kill people because they are aimed precisely at attacking the state of well-being that a people has achieved, attacking their right to health, technology, development, food, culture, and education.”

Jorge Rodríguez indicated that 30 countries on this planet suffer under 26,162 sanctions imposed by a single country and its vassals. This economic warfare attacks 28% of the world’s population and 72% of the entire territory of the planet.

“The sanctions have the objective of subduing the people, their right to be free and to choose the government they want through the political mechanisms they have,” Rodríguez said.

He noted that Venezuela has been a victim of more than 900 unilateral coercive measures since the election of socialist president Hugo Chávez in 1998, “all aimed at the jugular of our economy and the welfare state that President Hugo Chávez and President Nicolás Maduro have defended so strongly for our people.”

Likewise, he said that Venezuela has been robbed or prevented from accessing more than US $642 billion as a result of the sanctions “that have directly and brutally affected our oil industry.”

In the same way, the US has tried to block free education, health, and food for Venezuelans, as well as access to culture, technology, and development, measures that Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro have strived to provide.

“They did a lot of damage,” said Rodríguez, “but they did not succeed. Venezuela resisted, resists, and will resist to emerge victorious from this attack against humanity and against the lives of our people.”

The parliamentarian pointed out that this meeting is essential for the multipolar world that is being born to grow rapidly. He stressed that the multipolar world is being built “based on respect, the sovereignty of the people, and cooperation, on the independence of the criteria of governments and peoples.”

Rodríguez thanked, on behalf of Venezuela, the president of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and those who made the meeting possible, in order to cooperate and promote the freedom of the people.

Finally, he revealed the signing of an agreement with Russia “which will result in benefits for our parliaments and our people.”

Russia–Latin America parliamentary integration strengthened

Rodríguez assessed the progress made in the Russia-Latin America Parliamentary Conference, hosted at the House of Unions in Moscow, where they held a historic first meeting with the Russian Duma and the parliaments of the region “in an attempt to bring nations together” in a world that promotes respect for independence and the possibility of development,” reported the state channel.

Rodríguez reported that next year, representatives from the two countries will meet again. “Our parliaments agreed to have these conferences as permanent meetings,” he said. “They were very arduous days … where various topics were developed, including technology and development… Parliaments are agents of political voice to collaborate with governments and thus strengthen ties of cooperation between the Russian Federation and the countries of Latin America.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Carlos Eduardo Sánchez

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

